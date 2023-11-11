Israel, Hezbollah exchange nocturnal fires

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces targeted various sites in southern Lebanon on Friday and a Reuters video showed smoke billowing after the Israeli army fired across the frontier.

Israeli troops and Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters and their allies have been clashing for a month along the border since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. While clashes remain largely contained, they have increased in intensity as Israel conducts a ground incursion in Gaza against Hezbollah ally Hamas.

The clashes at the Lebanese-Israeli frontier is the deadliest since 2006 as Israel bombards Gaza in response to Hamas' attack on Israeli-controlled territories in the vicinity of the besieged territory on October 7.

There has been speculation that the front between will eventually escalate into full-blown war, but in a highly-anticipated speech on Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah avoided any such declaration.

Clashes along the Lebanese border have killed more than 60 Hezbollah fighters and 10 civilians, Lebanese security officials say. At least seven Israeli soldiers and one civilian have been killed.