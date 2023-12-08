Israel continues killing and arresting Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Shafaq News/ The Israeli forces conducted intensive daytime incursions into several cities of the Occupied West Bank.

According to Al-Jazeera, in the past 24 hours, at least four Palestinians were killed: A 16-year-old from Jenin (in the West Bank), two brothers in Tubas, and one in Balata (Nablus).

About sixty others were arrested.

As part of the Israeli campaign, there was a curfew and confrontations with the Palestinian civilians within Ramallah and Al-Khalil in the southern of the West Bank.

Israeli soldiers invaded the Fawwar refugee camp in Al-Khalil. Tear gas was used more extensively in the alleyways, which severely wounded a young Palestinian male.

Local sources indicated that Israeli troops raided the towns of Yatta, al-Samu’, and Dura in the south and the village of Beit Ummar on the northern side as well.

Israeli forces also hit the villages of Rummana, Zububa, Al-Tayba, and Silat Al-Dhahr in Jenin Governorate, in addition to Salem and Talfit in Nablus Governorate.

Twenty Israeli vehicles swept through Ramallah, Al Irsal Street, and Nahdha Street (Al Bireh area) and stormed multiple locations therein.

Sheikh Najeh Bkirat, deputy director of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Council, and Bahaa Mahmoud Al-Arouj were also arrested in the early hours of Friday.

There is no tangible Hamas presence in the West Bank yet, but Israel’s military actions against Palestinians are still going on by killing and arresting them.

In the West Bank, however, the number of casualties is 266 since October 7, when the onslaught against Gaza started.