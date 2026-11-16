Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and at least six others were wounded by Israeli fire and shelling in Gaza on Monday, while Israeli forces carried out arrests, demolitions, and vehicle seizures across the occupied West Bank, where settlers also attacked residents and farmland, Palestinian media reported.

Gaza

Israeli forces shot dead a young Palestinian near tents sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza, according to Palestinian media. Two others were wounded, one seriously, in nearby Beit Lahia, while three Palestinians, including a child, sustained gunshot wounds inside a school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Additional injuries were reported following Israeli shelling near Al-Namrouti School, north of Khan Younis.

Gaza's Health Ministry recorded three deaths and seven injuries over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since the October 11, 2025, ceasefire to 1,650 killed and 5,975 wounded, alongside 850 bodies recovered. The ministry put the overall figures since October 7, 2023, at 74,702 deaths and 176,105 injuries.

Meanwhile, Hamas welcomed Sunday's joint statement by the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom, which described Gaza's humanitarian situation as “dire” as winter approaches and recent flooding worsens conditions for displaced residents.

The ministers warned that “150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza,” urging Israel to end delays and ensure “immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access.” They also pressed for the reopening of crossings, the entry of essential supplies, and compliance with the ceasefire and international humanitarian law.

Read more: 70K tents flooded in Gaza's first winter storm

Hamas urged the four governments to translate their positions into political and legal pressure on Israel to reopen crossings and permit aid deliveries, arguing that growing international recognition of Gaza's humanitarian crisis exposed what it described as Israeli efforts to conceal violations and crimes.

Separately, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor warned that continued restrictions on protective supplies, despite deaths and repeated warnings about cold and flooding, were perpetuating “the destructive living conditions Israel is imposing on the population.”

Despite repeated deaths and warnings about the dangers of cold and flooding in #Gaza, the continued denial of protective measures perpetuates the destructive living conditions Israel is imposing on the population https://t.co/OwbnNLX42X — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) November 16, 2026

West Bank

In Sa'ir, north of Al-Khalil (Hebron), troops arrested several Palestinians, including journalist Yasser Jaradat, and seized vehicles. In nearby Al-Shuyukh, soldiers reportedly detained several young men, mistreated one detainee, and threatened a young woman before forcing her out of her car and confiscating it.

West of Ramallah, Israeli troops blew up the home of detainee Abdullah Saud Al-Khatib in Kafr Ni'ma. Israeli authorities accuse him of leading a cell involved in manufacturing rockets and testing one during the Gaza war. Hamas official Abdul Hakim Hanini also referred to the demolition of detainee Ibrahim Abu Adi's home in the village, denouncing the operations as “collective punishment” and demanding that the Palestinian Authority halt arrests of political activists.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces demolished a two-story house south of Jenin to make way for a settlement road, and issued demolition notices for several properties in Al-Khalil, including two residential buildings containing 60 apartments and a villa. Troops also entered Azzun and the Kafr Saba neighborhood of Qalqilya, while a reported halt in water pumping at a well in Bal'a, east of Tulkarem, aggravated existing shortages.

Settlers attacked a Palestinian home in Wadi Al-Rakhim, south of Al-Khalil, allegedly spraying an unidentified white substance inside the building and onto a child's face and body. Other groups uprooted olive trees near Al-Dhahiriya and stole olives from Palestinian land in Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah.

Near Ramallah, settlers assaulted a pregnant woman, an elderly man, and another woman during an attack on Deir Dibwan, stealing livestock and leaving several Palestinians injured. They further released livestock among homes in northern Sinjil. In Al-Masoudiya, northwest of Nablus, a Palestinian family confronted a settler who attempted to obstruct their vehicle as they traveled to school.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 3,133 attacks across the West Bank in October, attributing 1,764 to Israeli forces and 1,369 to settlers, while recording damage to 5,890 trees, including 4,498 olive trees.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, at least 1,200 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, while the Palestinian Prisoners' Society has documented more than 26,000 arrests across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during the same period.