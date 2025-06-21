Israeli fires leave dozens dead across Gaza Strip

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces killed at least 41 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as air and ground operations intensified amid ongoing clashes with Palestinian factions.

Medical staff at Gaza hospitals confirmed fatalities in multiple regions, including Gaza City and Khan Younis. A drone strike in eastern Khan Younis killed two people, according to a source at Nasser Medical Complex. In the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment, the Baptist Hospital stated.

According to the Palestinian News Agency, the Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross evacuated a six-member family from Abasan, east of Khan Younis, after 37 days under siege in extreme humanitarian conditions. The family was transferred to the Red Crescent’s field hospital in Al-Mawasi, where they received medical and psychological care.

Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that the total number of casualties from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, has reached 55,908 deaths and 131,138 injuries. Since March 18 alone, at least 5,599 people have been killed and 19,097 wounded. The ministry noted that many victims remain unaccounted for in inaccessible areas.

Meanwhile, Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for detonating a minefield under Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Sanati area and near Khan Younis.