Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike on Wednesday targeted a car in the southern Lebanese town of Haddatha, Bint Jbeil district.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported one fatality in the attack.

While Israel has not commented on the incident, the army said it had killed more than 240 people it described as saboteurs, and carried out nearly 600 airstrikes since the November 2024 ceasefire.

#عاجل 🔸رئيس الأركان في لبنان: نعمل وفق مفهوم استراتيجي جديد ولن نسمح للتهديدات بالنمو. إن الإنجازات التي تحققت في المنطقة الشمالية غير مسبوقة، فمنذ وقف إطلاق النار، تم القضاء على أكثر من 240 مخربًا وتنفيذ ما يقرب من 600 غارة جوية. نحافظ على إنجازاتنا🔸أجرى رئيس الأركان الجنرال… pic.twitter.com/42bJpshIDy — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 13, 2025

Since the truce took effect, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4,200 Israeli violations, leaving over 230 people dead and 480 wounded, including women and children. Israeli forces also remain deployed at five positions in southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday, an Israeli drone struck a fishing port in the southern Lebanese border town of Naqoura, injuring two fishermen, one of them critically.