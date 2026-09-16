Shafaq News- Beirut

Several districts across southern Lebanon came under Israeli shelling, airstrikes and explosions, Lebanese media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Attacks were reported in the Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, Marjayoun and Hasbaya districts. The forces later withdrew from Halta in the Hasbaya district after abducting a Lebanese resident.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and September 10, reached 4,382 people killed and 12,406 wounded, including women and children.

Separately, the Lebanese Red Cross, accompanied by the army, recovered the bodies of Ali Mustafa Fawaz and Fadl Abbas from the Nabatieh district.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government rejected turning Lebanon into an arena for regional conflicts, arguing that dragging the country into new wars and leaving the state to bear the consequences was not a viable alternative to negotiations.

The trilateral framework was a political framework for talks rather than an agreement and envisaged Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in stages, according to the Salam.

He also acknowledged the state’s limited resources, saying international assistance provided to address the consequences of the war had been insufficient.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Israel is determined to remove Hezbollah’s military presence south of Lebanon’s Litani River and pursue the group’s broader disarmament. During a visit to the northern border, he said progress through an agreement with the Lebanese government depended on the Lebanese Army becoming more effective on the ground, adding that Israel would not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its military capabilities or infrastructure in the area.

Read more: A weapons-free Srifa: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe