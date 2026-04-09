Lebanon seeks UN action over Israel strikes, restricts weapons in Beirut

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed on Thursday that Beirut will file an urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council over Israeli strikes, including those on April 8 that caused significant civilian casualties across several areas, including the capital.

Following a cabinet session chaired by President Joseph Aoun, Salam described the escalation as a violation of international and humanitarian law that undermines efforts to halt the war.

قرارات مجلس الوزراء: - اولا: التقدم بشكوى عاجلة الى مجلس الأمن الدولي عن تصاعد الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على لبنان وتوسعها بالأمس يوم الأربعاء في 8 نيسان، ولا سيما في العاصمة بيروت،مما أدى الى وقوع عدد كبير من الضحايا المدنيين ويأتي هذا التصعيد بمواجهة كل المساعي الدولية… pic.twitter.com/7oFgg86dHA — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) April 9, 2026

Salam ordered the Lebanese Army and security forces to reinforce full state control over Beirut and restrict weapons to “legitimate forces only” in the capital, citing the Taif Agreement, which ended the civil war. He also directed security forces to strictly enforce the law, pursue violators, and refer them to the judiciary.

On April 8, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week truce with Iran following talks involving Pakistan and a 10-point Iranian proposal he described as a basis for a broader agreement. Pakistani officials and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri indicated Lebanon was included in the arrangement, while Trump described Israeli operations there as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah and outside the deal.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon continued the same day, killing at least 182 people and wounding 890, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Hezbollah, which has consistently tied its weapons to defending Lebanon and its people against Israel, asserted its “legitimate and legal right” to respond to the strikes, warning that the victims’ blood “will not go in vain.”