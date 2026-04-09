Dollar climbs in Baghdad, remains constant in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 153,800 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,250 dinars per 100 dollars,up from the previous session ’s 152,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,750 dinars and bought it at 152,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,250 dinars and buying prices at 153,100 dinars.