Trump blasts "disappointing" NATO allies
2026-04-09T14:22:54+00:00
Shafaq News- Washington
US President Donald Trump criticized NATO on Thursday as "disappointing", saying no one -including American allies- could be moved to act without being “pressured first.”
The remarks reflect Trump's recurring posture toward the alliance, which he has repeatedly pushed to shoulder greater defense spending and burden-sharing responsibilities, pressure that has taken on new urgency as Washington seeks allied support over the Strait of Hormuz and its war against Iran.