Trump blasts "disappointing" NATO allies

Trump blasts "disappointing" NATO allies
2026-04-09T14:22:54+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump criticized NATO on Thursday as "disappointing", saying no one -including American allies- could be moved to act without being “pressured first.”

The remarks reflect Trump's recurring posture toward the alliance, which he has repeatedly pushed to shoulder greater defense spending and burden-sharing responsibilities, pressure that has taken on new urgency as Washington seeks allied support over the Strait of Hormuz and its war against Iran.

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