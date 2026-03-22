Lebanon PM criticizes Hezbollah, backs talks with Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the ongoing war was imposed on Lebanon and not a national choice, criticizing Hezbollah’s role in the conflict.

In an interview with Al Hadath, Salam said Lebanon “has fallen years behind” in efforts to place all weapons under state control despite a government program that affirms this principle. He warned Hezbollah’s rocket fire has undermined the government’s credibility and caused widespread damage, stressing that authorities will not backtrack on decisions to restrict arms to state institutions.

On negotiations with Israel, Salam said “Lebanon has dropped the concept of banning talks,” noting that achieving a ceasefire and securing Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory remain the main objectives of any direct talks, but no formal agenda has yet been set.

Read more: War is possible again: Lebanon's ongoing negotiations on Hezbollah's arsenal

Additionally, Salam claimed that members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Lebanon are involved in military operations, and “launched drones toward Cyprus.” He added that some IRGC personnel are in the country illegally using forged passports, indicating that the government is working to implement a decision to expel them.

The current confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2 after the group launched rockets toward Israel. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the war has killed 1,029 people and injured 2,786 others, including about 200 women and children among the dead and 790 among the injured.