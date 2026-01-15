Israeli airstrikes hit western Beqaa Valley in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes in Lebanon’s western Beqaa Valley on Thursday, hitting buildings in several towns.

Sources told Shafaq News that two simultaneous strikes hit buildings of unspecified use in the town of Sohmor, adding that units from the Lebanese Armed Forces deployed to the sites to inspect damage and assess the impact.

Lebanese media also reported additional strikes on buildings in Machghara, following earlier evacuation warnings issued by the Israeli military.

No immediate information was available on casualties or material losses.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the raids targeted “infrastructure linked to Hezbollah,” alleging the sites were connected to efforts to rebuild the group’s capabilities.

Neither Lebanese authorities nor Hezbollah released an official response.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

The strikes coincided with heightened tensions over protests in Iran, with Tehran accusing the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest to destabilize the country. US President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran over allegations that authorities killed demonstrators, while Iran-backed Hezbollah accused Washington of leading a long-running campaign to undermine Iran, saying the effort has sought to weaken the Islamic Republic’s political system since the 1979 revolution.

