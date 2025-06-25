Israel reveals covert ground operations in Iran

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirmed, on Wednesday, that elite commandos conducted covert ground operations inside Iran during the recent 12-day conflict.

In a televised address, Zamir stated that Israeli forces operated “deep within Iranian territory with full tactical freedom.”

Mossad Director David Barnea acknowledged CIA collaboration, describing the operations as “decisive, precisely timed actions” made possible through close intelligence coordination. He added that Israeli surveillance of Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure remains active in real time.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico that Iran’s deepening economic crisis could spark internal unrest if it continues backing regional proxy groups. He also defended President Donald Trump’s recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them “a turning point” that helped contain the conflict.

Earlier today, Trump affirmed that new talks with Tehran are scheduled to begin next week.