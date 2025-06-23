Iran’s military: American aggression will not go unanswered

Shafaq News/ Iran’s military warned on Monday that the United States will face consequences for its recent airstrikes on nuclear facilities, calling the attack a “grave mistake.”

Major General Abdulrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, accused President Donald Trump of breaching Iranian sovereignty by authorizing strikes on the nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, cautioning that “our retaliation will match the scale of the [US] provocation and target the aggressor accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing US officials, reported that Washington expects an Iranian response within 48 hours, adding that while the administration insists diplomacy remains an option, officials acknowledged a strong likelihood of retaliatory attacks on American forces in the region.

Iran had warned the US that any involvement in the Israeli war would trigger retaliation against its interests in the Middle East. Since June 13, Tehran and Tel Aviv have launched near-daily missile and drone attacks. Despite growing international pressure to de-escalate, both sides continue to engage across multiple fronts.