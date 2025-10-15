Israel reopens Rafah crossing after receiving hostages’ remains

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel reopened the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Wednesday, allowing humanitarian aid back into Gaza after Hamas handed over the remains of four Israeli captives, KAN public broadcaster reported.

The move reverses an earlier decision to halve the number of aid trucks entering the enclave in response to what Israel described as Hamas breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

On Tuesday, Hamas transferred the remains of the four hostages to Israel via the Red Cross at a northern Gaza checkpoint. The Israeli military confirmed receiving the coffins, which were taken for forensic examination.

#عاجل ⭕️ بعد استكمال عملية التشخيص في معهد الطب الشرعي بتعاون مع شرطة إسرائيل أبلغ ممثلو جيش الدفاع عائلات المختطفين العريف أول تامير نيمرودي رحمه الله وأوريئل بروخ رحمه الله وآيتان ليفي رحمه الله انه تم اعادة رفات أحبائهم لتوارى الثرى. ⭕️وفق المعلومات والاستخبارات المتوفرة… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 15, 2025

According to Israeli officials, Hamas has so far returned the bodies of eight captives, while 19 others are believed dead and one remains unaccounted for.

The exchange comes as part of the first phase of a US-brokered prisoner swap, advanced by President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which saw Hamas free 20 Israeli hostages in exchange for 1,968 Palestinian detainees.