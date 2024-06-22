Satellite images reveal extent of destruction in Gaza

Shafaq News/ New satellite images of Gaza show the extensive destruction caused by Israel's intense aerial bombardment of the territory, home to 2.2 million people, over the past three weeks.

The images reveal the complete devastation of the Saudi neighborhood, with buildings, structures, and facilities obliterated.

According to the UN, Gaza is "a world of devastation" and remains engulfed in conflict after nearly nine months of war.

UN humanitarians, who recently returned from the enclave, reported on Friday widespread destruction and shared harrowing stories of pregnant mothers forced to request preterm C-sections out of desperation and fear.

In addition, the conflict in Gaza has caused unprecedented soil, water, and air pollution, destroying sanitation systems and leaving tons of debris from explosive devices, a United Nations report on the environmental impact of the war stated.