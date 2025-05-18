Israel launches major ground offensive in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israel launched a large-scale ground operation under the name “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in several areas of the Gaza Strip, intensifying its months-long military campaign.

According to a statement from the Israeli army, the offensive began with a massive airstrike targeting over “670 Hamas-linked sites” across the enclave, adding that the strikes were intended to disrupt Hamas preparations and support advancing ground troops.

Heavy clashes were reported in northern and southern Gaza. Palestinian media outlets said Israeli tanks advanced toward Jabalia and the eastern outskirts of Khan Younis, as artillery shelling and airstrikes struck areas in Beit Lahia, Tal al-Zaatar, Khuzaa, and Al-Fukhari.

Online footage showed families fleeing Jabalia and other northern areas of Gaza amid intensified Israeli bombardment. Humanitarian conditions have worsened sharply, with Doctors Without Borders warning that the situation is deteriorating by the minute. The organization urged the international community to press Israel to stop restricting humanitarian aid.

بسبب اشتداد قصف المنازل والخيام.. نزوح عائلات فلسطينية من مخيم جباليا وبيت لاهيا وتل الزعتر في شمال قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/IUoxKLz7SN — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 18, 2025

It's been over 2 months since the ceasefire in Gaza broke and the hell people are enduring is getting worse by the minute. No food, fuel, medicine or basic supplies have been allowed to enter the Strip since 2 March.We call on members of the Security Council, the UN Secretary… pic.twitter.com/48LHZ6tDs8 — MSF International (@MSF) May 18, 2025

Meanwhile, sirens were triggered in the Israeli border settlement of Kissufim as at least two rockets were launched from Gaza. One projectile was intercepted, according to Israeli media reports.

The escalation comes amid faltering ceasefire efforts and mounting international concern over the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Hospitals in the strip have reported 96 new fatalities and over 140 injuries since dawn Sunday, amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes and ground operations. According to the Health Ministry, the total death toll has risen to 53,339, with 121,034 wounded since October 7, 2023.