Gaza toll rises: over 70 killed in Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, 78 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in a wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

The deadliest attack reportedly hit al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, where 40 people were killed after Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced families.

Airstrikes also struck areas in Beit Lahia, Jabalia, Deir al-Balah, and the outskirts of Gaza City. The administration of al-Awda Hospital confirmed extensive damage to both internal and external departments after nearby shelling in Jabalia's Tel al-Zaatar area.

Yesterday, the Israeli military announced a new phase in its campaign dubbed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” involving intensified airstrikes and ground maneuvers aimed at dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages.

Fighting resumed on March 18 after a brief truce brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US collapsed due to stalled negotiations over subsequent stages of the agreement.

The war erupted on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched an assault on southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting several others.

Since then, more than 173,000 Palestinian casualties have been recorded, most of them women and children, with over 11,000 still missing.