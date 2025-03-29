Israeli Army expands ground operations in southern Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it has expanded its ground operation in southern Gaza, launching a series of air and ground attacks over the weekend targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions.

According to the army’s spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, Israeli forces began a new offensive in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood of Rafah, aiming to "expand the defensive security zone" in the southern part of the strip. He added that Israeli troops destroyed Hamas-linked infrastructure in the area.

In addition, the army and the Shin Bet continued airstrikes across Gaza, targeting what he described as "terrorist infrastructure" belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Over the weekend, Israeli strikes hit weapons depots, rocket launch platforms, and military facilities used by militants, Adraee said.

The army also reported eliminating several fighters, some of whom were allegedly involved in launching mortar shells toward Israeli territory.

Earlier today, Israeli channel 12 reported that the army launched a wide range of airstrikes and artillery shelling across Gaza, with explosions heard in various parts of the region.

Medical sources also informed Al Jazeera that 21 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since the early hours of Saturday, with 13 casualties reported in the southern part of the strip.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the cumulative toll since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, has risen to 50,277 deaths and 114,095 injuries.