Israeli Army expands ground operations in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced that the 36th Division is being redeployed to the Southern Command in preparation for expanded military action in the enclave, without revealing the nature of the upcoming operations.

According to the Times of Israel the redeployment of this division, which had been engaged in operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, will introduce thousands of additional troops, significantly reinforcing Israel’s offensive in the territory.

Currently, only the army’s Gaza Division and the 252nd Reserve Division are conducting ground operations inside the enclave.

The resumption of fighting on March 18 has resulted in 673 additional deaths and 1,233 injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Earlier today, the Israeli army confirmed the assassination of a senior Hamas member, Salah Al-Bardawil last night in southern Gaza, Ahmad Salman Awad Shamali, the deputy commander of Hamas’s Gaza Brigade, and Jamil Omar Jamil Wadiya, the commander of Hamas’s Shuja'iyya Battalion.

#عاجل 🔻جيش الدفاع والشاباك قضيا على نائب قائد لواء غزة وقائد كتيبة الشجاعية في حماس🔻قضت قوات جيش الدفاع والشاباك خلال الايام الأخيرة على نائب قائد لواء غزة، المخرب المدعو أحمد سلمان عوض شمالي. وقد كان شمالي يتولى المسؤولية عن العمليات وإعداد الخطة الهجومية وبناء قوة اللواء… pic.twitter.com/iYz4ZgtQio — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 23, 2025