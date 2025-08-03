4 Israeli troops wounded near Gaza perimeter

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Sunday, four Israeli soldiers were wounded, while Israeli forces carried out attacks across the Gaza strip.

The Army Radio noted that one injury was critical—in what it described as an “operational incident” near the enclave’s northern perimeter.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for shelling an Israeli military staging area east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City using mortar rounds.

Israeli authorities did not comment on the incident.

On the side, Israeli forces detonated several residential buildings north of Khan Younis. Artillery units also shelled the Hamad residential complex in the same area, along with east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza. Additionally, helicopter gunships targeted the eastern edges of Al-Bureij camp, while airstrikes hit southern Deir al-Balah, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that a woman and a child were killed and three others injured after an air raid hit a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 119 Palestinians were killed and 866 injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 60,839 and the number of injuries to 149,588.