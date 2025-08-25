Netanyahu admits Israeli strike killed journalists in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged that an Israeli airstrike killed five journalists at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, calling it a “tragic mishap.”

In a post on X, Netanyahu claimed that military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. “Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home,” he wrote.

Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 25, 2025

The Israeli army also acknowledged bombing the area around the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, putting the blame on Hamas, as it “began this war, and created impossible conditions.”

"I would like to be clear from the start - the IDF does not intentionally target civilians. Hamas began this war, and created impossible conditions” 🎥WATCH: IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin’s statement on the strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/kABSCdSMU1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2025

Meanwhile, France and Germany condemned the strike, calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

Israel’s military campaign has also killed 62,744 Palestinians and wounded 158,259, Since October 7, 2023, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.