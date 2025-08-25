Netanyahu admits Israeli strike killed journalists in Gaza

Netanyahu admits Israeli strike killed journalists in Gaza
2025-08-25T20:43:46+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged that an Israeli airstrike killed five journalists at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, calling it a “tragic mishap.”

In a post on X, Netanyahu claimed that military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. “Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home,” he wrote.

The Israeli army also acknowledged bombing the area around the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, putting the blame on Hamas, as it “began this war, and created impossible conditions.”

Meanwhile, France and Germany condemned the strike, calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

Israel’s military campaign has also killed 62,744 Palestinians and wounded 158,259, Since October 7, 2023, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

