Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

2026-01-30T07:33:20+00:00

Shafaq News– Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed and four others were injured in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday, as ceasefire violations persisted, according to local media.

Palestinian outlets reported attacks on several locations, including the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, the Mawasi camp and eastern parts of Khan Younis in the south, and Rafah. Israeli naval vessels also pursued fishing boats off Gaza City’s coast and opened fire.

On X, the Israeli military claimed its forces detected eight armed individuals emerging from a tunnel in Rafah, alleging that three were killed while others were targeted in follow-up strikes. Palestinian authorities, however, have not confirmed the claim.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, Israeli operations have killed at least 492 Palestinians and injured 1,356 others, the Gaza-run Health Ministry noted, raising the overall toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 71,667 dead and 171,343 wounded.

The humanitarian situation has further deteriorated as Gaza City faces an acute water shortage after damage to its main supply line cut more than 90% of capacity, Municipal spokesperson Hosni Mahna warned in remarks carried by local media, adding that over 85% of residents lack consistent access to water.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) also cautioned that humanitarian operations remain severely constrained months after the ceasefire, citing continued violence, displacement, access restrictions, fuel shortages, bureaucratic delays, and critical gaps in medical supplies, shelter, and rescue equipment. The agency said more than two million residents now require a transition from emergency relief to recovery.

In late 2025, Israel revoked the operating licenses of 37 international aid organizations under new security registration rules, including Doctors Without Borders, which argued that accountability lies with those “committing these atrocities, not with those who speak out about them.”

The enclave needs about 500–600 trucks daily to provide sufficient food, water, medicine, shelter, and fuel for Gaza's population of over 2.4 million people. Recent UN data indicate that only around 40 to 100 humanitarian aid trucks are entering daily on average.

