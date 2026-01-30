US Envoy to Iraq denies dismissal reports

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

US Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya has dismissed reports that he was removed from his post after speculation spread online when his X account appeared to be deactivated.

On X, Amberin Zaman, chief correspondent for Al-Monitor, said she spoke directly with Savaya, who linked the claims to networks associated with “Iran-backed militias,” clarifying that a forged message falsely attributed to Truth Social was used to spread the rumor. He confirmed that he remains in office and is completing routine administrative procedures, which are “expected to be concluded shortly.”

NEW! I just communicated directly with the US special envoy for Iraq, Mark Savaya, @Mark_Savaya who flatly denied rumors that he has been dismissed from his post. Here’s what he told me: “Hello Amberin,There is a circulation of false information. It appears to be driven by… — Amberin Zaman (@amberinzaman) January 29, 2026

Since his appointment as US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Iraq in October 2025, Savaya has made near-daily public remarks on sovereignty, political power, and the evolving landscape that emerged from Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections. He has repeatedly called for the full dismantling of all armed factions, stressing that any disarmament process must be irreversible, carried out under a clear and binding national framework, and exclude armed groups from participation in government.

