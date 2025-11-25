Israel killed 100+ civilians in Lebanon since ceasefire, UN says

Shafaq News – Geneva

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have intensified nearly a year after the ceasefire, killing civilians, damaging infrastructure, and preventing displaced families from returning home, the United Nations warned on Tuesday.

In a statement, Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, counted at least 127 civilians killed in Lebanon since the 27 November 2024 ceasefire.

Israeli forces remain positioned south of the Litani River and continue to launch strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, in addition to Beirut’s suburbs. Lebanese authorities reported 5,350 ceasefire violations between the truce and November 20, 2025, leaving 331 people dead and 945 wounded, including women and children.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred last week when an Israeli strike on the Ein El-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Saida killed 13 civilians, including 11 children, and injured six others. Al-Kheetan called for prompt, impartial investigations into this attack and all incidents that may constitute violations of international humanitarian law.

Israeli strikes have also hit civilian infrastructure, including housing, roads, factories, and construction sites. On 16 November, an attack on a cement and asphalt plant in Ansar destroyed dozens of mixers, cranes, and fuel tanks.

The escalation has stalled reconstruction and prevented residents from returning to southern Lebanon, with more than 64,000 people still displaced. Israel, Al-Kheetan added, has begun building a wall extending into Lebanese territory, rendering 4,000 square meters inaccessible.

“All displaced individuals must be able to return home, and reconstruction efforts should be supported, not hindered,” he said.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?