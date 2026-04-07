Israel joins US-Iran ceasefire, agrees to suspend air campaign

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has joined the two-week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump and agreed to suspend its air campaign for the duration of negotiations, a senior White House official told CNN.

The development came roughly ninety minutes before Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz expired, and shortly after Trump announced he had agreed to suspend "bombing and attacking Iran" for two weeks -describing the move as a mutual ceasefire conditioned on Tehran agreeing to the "complete, immediate, and safe opening" of Hormuz.