Israel doubts Iran's regime will fall despite military campaign

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli officials have acknowledged there is no certainty the waragainst Iran will lead to a collapse of its regime, Reuters reported, citing a senior Israeli official who added that there is “no sign ​of an Iranian uprising amid the bombardment.”

Two Israeli officials also told Reuters that despite commentary by US President Donald Trump that the war may end soon, Israel assesses that “Washington is not close to instructingan end ‌to the conflict.” Earlier, Trump said the war was "very complete, pretty much", but later the White House said it would only end when Trump determined its ​objectives were met and that Iran was in a state of unconditional surrender.

In a closed‑door briefing with foreign diplomats on Tuesday, Reuters noted, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar declined to set a timeframe for the military campaign, chiming with the government's assessment that Trump wasn't close to ending it. He acknowledged that “Iran’s government could survive the war but expressed confidence it would collapse later,” sources said.

Iran's police chief Ahmadreza Radan, warned ​that "anyone taking to the streets at the enemy's ​request will be confronted as an enemy, not ⁠a protester. All our security forces have their fingers on the trigger".