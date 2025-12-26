Israel carries out airstrikes across Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israel carried out multiple airstrikes across Lebanon on Friday, hitting areas in the north and south of the country, Lebanese media reported.

Local outlets said the strikes totaled 11, with three hitting Jerd Al-Hermel in northern Lebanon and eight targeting areas between the southern towns of Jbaa and Baslia.

No casualties were immediately reported.

An Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that the strikes targeted Hezbollah positions, including what he described as a training compound for the group’s Radwan force and weapons depots.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع أغار على اهداف إرهابية لحزب الله في لبنان ومن بينها مجمع تدريبات لقوة الرضوان ومستودعات أسلحة🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على بنى تحتية إرهابية لحزب الله في عدة مناطق بلبنان. 🔸خلال الضربات تم استهداف مجمع تدريبات وتأهيل استخدمته وحدة قوة الرضوان في حزب الله… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 26, 2025

The strikes came despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024. Israel has since maintained a presence at five (or more) positions south of the Litani River and has continued to carry out attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations of the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least 340 people have been killed and more than 970 wounded since the ceasefire took effect.

