Israel: Strike on Hamas leaders in Doha was independent operation
Shafaq News – Tel Aviv
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday that the latest strike targeting senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital was carried out solely by Israel.
“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
