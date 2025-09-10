Netanyahu threatens action against states hosting Hamas leaders

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Qatar and other countries to expel or prosecute Hamas leaders, otherwise, “Israel would act itself.”

In a video speech, Netanyahu compared the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States to the October 7, 2023, arguing that Israel was acting under the same principle the United States applied after 9/11.

“US pledged to pursue the terrorists who committed this heinous crime wherever they were, and the UN Security Council ruled that governments cannot harbor terrorists,” Netanyahu recalled, criticizing global reactions to Israel’s action.

I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will pic.twitter.com/nlYa7r1OPi — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 10, 2025

An Israeli strike on September 10 targeted Hamas leaders at a residential compound in Doha but failed to eliminate them, according to Israeli media.