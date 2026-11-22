Shafaq News- Tehran

Religious rulings on manufacturing nuclear weapons could change over time, senior Iranian military official Mohammad Jafar Asadi suggested on Sunday, as debate continues in Tehran over the country's nuclear doctrine.

In remarks carried by Iranian media, Asadi stressed that he was not qualified to issue religious rulings and that such decisions rested with Islamic jurists, known as mujtahids. He explained that scholars could reach different conclusions on the same matter, with some considering it “obligatory” and others “recommended” or “discouraged.”

His comments come as Iran reassesses its nuclear doctrine following the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks on February 28 and strikes on the country's nuclear facilities. For decades, Tehran has cited Khamenei's religious decree, or fatwa, prohibiting nuclear weapons to support its position that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, while maintaining its right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which it joined in 1970.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged the debate in an interview published on Saturday with Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, saying supporters and opponents of changing the doctrine had strong arguments. He clarified that advocates of a shift believe Iran's existing policy failed to protect its nuclear facilities from US and Israeli attacks, but cautioned that any change would have "far-reaching consequences."

"For now, our doctrine has not changed, and our official position remains the same," Araghchi affirmed.