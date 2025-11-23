Iran weighs poppy cultivation as medical opium supply collapses

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran is facing a severe shortfall in the 400–500 tons of opium its pharmaceutical sector requires each year after a sharp collapse in narcotics seizures, according to a report from the Asr-e Iran news outlet.

Seizures that once exceeded 1,000 tons annually have fallen to just over 370 tons, with opium accounting for barely 200 tons—far below what is needed to produce essential medicines such as morphine and codeine. With Afghanistan’s output down 95% and imports both costly and limited, officials warn that the current model is no longer sustainable.

Authorities, the report indicated, are now weighing the tightly regulated cultivation of Papaver bracteatum and other non-opium poppy species that yield medicinal alkaloids but cannot be converted into narcotics. The proposed system would include fenced and licensed fields, government-only purchasing, and coordinated oversight by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Drug Control Headquarters, and the Food and Drug Administration.

