Iran warns of regional radioactive fallout

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Saturday that ongoing strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities risk triggering radioactive contamination across the Middle East, raising concerns over environmental and human health implications.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he pointed to repeated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities operating under IAEA safeguards, including the civilian Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, urging international bodies to address the implications.

The letter also detailed recent incidents, mentioning that the Natanz Nuclear Facility was targeted on March 1 and March 17. A nearby structure, located about 350 meters from the Bushehr plant, was struck on March 17. Further attacks followed on March 21 at multiple locations within Natanz, while a projectile landed near Bushehr on March 24. The facility came under attack again on March 27, the same day the Khondab heavy water production plant and the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan uranium processing site were hit.

Referring to previous US and Israeli statements identifying Iran’s nuclear facilities as potential targets, Araghchi criticized the response of the UNSC and the IAEA, condemning the absence of measures to prevent the strikes or issue formal censure.