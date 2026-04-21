Iran warns neighbors over oil risks if territory used for attacks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Any facilitation of attacks against Iran could put regional oil supplies at risk, Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi, deputy commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, warned on Tuesday, directing his warning to neighboring countries.

In remarks carried out by Iranian media, Mousavi said any future “mistake” or “aggression” targeting Iranian territory would be met with a decisive response, adding that Iranian forces would determine their targets based on national interests and public expectations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary extension of the two-week ceasefire with Iran, citing divisions in Tehran and a request from Pakistani leaders to allow more time for negotiations.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran declined to attend the second round of talks with the United States in Pakistan scheduled for Wednesday, indicating that “participation would be unproductive” as “recent exchanges showed no meaningful progress,” and accused Washington of maintaining demands it considers unacceptable and incompatible with its position.