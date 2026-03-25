Israel approves new strike targets in Iran and Lebanon, expands military operations

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Wednesday approved a new list of targets for strikes in Iran and Lebanon as part of an escalation in military operations.

Katz said Israeli forces have used more than 15,000 offensive munitions inside Iran since the start of Operation “Rising Lion,” a more than four times higher than that used during a previous 12-day conflict.

The approval comes amid intensified air and ground operations, with the Israeli military announcing it has carried out thousands of strikes on sites inside Iran, including military facilities, missile, and command centers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On the Lebanese front, Zamir recently approved plans to deepen limited ground operations and expand airstrikes against Hezbollah.

Israel also said its forces aim to establish control over a security zone extending to the Litani River, located about 30 kilometers from the border.