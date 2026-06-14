Iran vows 'regretful lesson' for Beirut strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Sunday vowed to retaliate against Israel's strike on Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahiye), with Mohammad Mokhber, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warning that Tehran would deliver a "regretful lesson" to the attackers.

Mokhber accused the United States and Israel of pursuing a coordinated strategy of "appeasement and aggression," dismissing both American diplomacy and Israeli military action.

تقسیم نقش «تفاهم و تجاوز» میان آمریکا و رژیم اسرائیل، تکراری و غیر قابل پذیرش است.نه لبخند دیپلماتیک امریکایی قابل اعتماد است و نه توحش صهیونیستی قابل تحمل!در دفاع از لبنان با هیچ‌کس تعارف نداریم و به متجاوزان درس پشیمان کننده خواهیم داد.#ضاحیه — محمد مخبر (@MokhberOfficial) June 14, 2026

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Israel would “never succeed” in isolating any front within the so-called Axis of Resistance, adding that the sacrifices of Lebanese fighters and Iran's diplomacy would safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Indications grew that Tehran is preparing a response to the Israeli attack. Earlier today, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that retaliation was "imminent." Meanwhile, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that flights had been suspended in western Iran until further notice, while flight-tracking data appeared to show largely empty skies over the country.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, however, denied issuing any new aviation notice imposing flight restrictions, according to Mehr News Agency.

Diplomatic efforts continued toward a US-Iran agreement to reduce regional tensions. Israeli media reported that Tehran could refrain from attacking Israel as a goodwill gesture toward US President Donald Trump in exchange for concessions under a prospective deal.

Trump told Fox News that he would ask Iran not to retaliate against Israel, arguing that the strike on Beirut could have been avoided as an agreement between Washington and Tehran appeared close.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least seven people were killed in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon today, bringing the cumulative death toll since March 2 to more than 3,783, with 11,699 others wounded.

Read more: Beirut’s southern suburb empties overnight: Stories of displacement under fire