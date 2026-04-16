Iran vows control over Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is prepared for a prolonged conflict with the United States, Mohsen Rezaei, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, asserted on Thursday, stressing that Tehran will not relinquish control of the Strait of Hormuz.

In remarks to state-run Fars News, Rezaei pointed to lessons from earlier negotiations, underlining that any future arrangements would be drafted with greater precision, particularly on economic issues. Tehran, he noted, has already set its preconditions in the current phase, while Washington remains ‘’wary of prolonged wars.’’

He also questioned US naval positioning in the region, maintaining that if Iran’s navy has been destroyed, “why does the United States not dare to cross the Strait of Hormuz?”

The remarks follow US President Donald Trump’s April 12 order for a naval blockade on vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports, after the collapse of US-Iran ceasefire talks held in Islamabad. Meanwhile, the White House reported that a new round of talks is expected to take place soon, also in the Pakistani capital, with Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt describing Pakistan as “incredible mediators.”