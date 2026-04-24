Iran to resume international flights after war shutdown

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will resume international flights from Imam Khomeini International Airport on Saturday, the first since airspace closed after the war with the United States and Israel, according to Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

The organization clarified that services to Istanbul and Muscat will restart as an initial step to restore connectivity, after it authorized flights to resume at Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports from April 20 under a phased reopening.

Operations remain limited, with restricted hours, Airport and Air Navigation Company head Mohammad Amirani told Iranian media, and full restoration depends on “safety conditions.”

Major carrier Lufthansa upheld its suspension of Tehran flights until October 24, while SalamAir halted services until at least April 30. Others continue to avoid Iranian airspace, opting for longer routes.