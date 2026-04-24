Iraq launches probe into Kurdistan drone strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraqi authorities have opened an investigation into reports that sites in the Kurdistan Region were hit by unidentified drones over the past 48 hours, a security source told Shafaq News.

Authorities are coordinating with technical bodies to examine any evidence, including drone debris, to determine the nature of the attacks and identify those responsible.

Regional security authorities have been asked to share any available information with the federal government.

Despite a ceasefire reached on April 8 between Iran, the United States, and Israel, a swarm of drones targeted a Kurdistan People's Army (KPA) base at the Chamshar site near Darashakran, west of Erbil on April 23, while a separate drone crashed in the Rizgari area of Khabat without causing damage.