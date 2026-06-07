Iran threatens 'painful' reaction following Israeli strike on Beirut

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Sunday pledged retaliation over the recent Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburb, vowing a “decisive and painful” response.

“This rabid dog must be disciplined and brought to heel. Look tonight at the skies over the occupied territories,” Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, posted on X.

به حمله رژیم صهیونسیتی به ضاحیه پاسخ قاطع و دردآور خواهیم داد. این سگ هار را باید تأدیب کرد و سر جایش نشاند.امشب آسمان سرزمین‌های اشغالی را ببینید. — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) June 7, 2026

Earlier today, the Israeli Army indicated that the strike targeted a “high-value” asset and came in response to rockets fired by Hezbollah toward Israeli settlements.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had previously warned that Tehran is prepared to respond militarily against Israel if it carries out its threatened strike on Beirut and its southern suburbs, cautioning that such a move could reignite the war.