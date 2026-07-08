Iran threatens “hell” for invading foreign troops

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned on Wednesday that any foreign force attempting to land on its coastline would face a forceful response, describing the country’s shores as “hell” for any attackers.

In a press briefing, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, acting Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, affirmed the readiness of Iran’s security forces, the Basij, and the public, asserting that “no matter how loudly the enemy threatens, it will not dare to land forces on our territory.”

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump declared the end of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehran, referring to Iran’s leadership as a “gang” and “madmen.”

Addressing the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump cautioned Iran against targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that any such action would trigger a US response “20 times stronger.”

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Wednesday a series of "powerful" strikes against 80 targets in Iran in response to "attacks on three commercial vessels transiting Hormuz."

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) retaliated by targeting US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain with ballistic missiles and drones, while also downing a US MQ-9 drone over Bushehr Province. The IRGC stated that the operation targeted 85 military facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US United States Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.