Iran targets Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, Channel 13 for second straight day

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s armed forces on Friday launched a new wave of drone attacks targeting deployment sites at Ben Gurion Airport, as the confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entered its 21st day.

According to a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian army targeted strategic aerial refueling aircraft stationed at the airport, which it said support Israeli airstrikes against Iran and its regional allies.

The operation also struck the Internal Security Ministry in Jerusalem, identified by the army as the center of Israel’s crisis management system, and Channel 13 television in Tel Aviv, which it accused of serving as a platform for “psychological warfare” and media campaigns. A day earlier, Iran launched attacks on the same sites.

On the Israeli side, the military confirmed detecting missile launches from Iran toward Israel, adding that air defense systems were working to intercept the threats, while the Home Front Command issued early warnings urging people to enter protected spaces and remain there until further notice.

צה"ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 20, 2026

Israeli media reported sirens across Gush Dan, the Shephelah, Lachish, Samaria, Jerusalem, and the Upper Galilee, as emergency service Magen David Adom reported that a missile strike damaged a residential building in central Israel, injuring at least one person, with search teams continuing operations at several sites. According to Israel’s Health Ministry, the total number of injuries since the start of the war on February 28 has reached 3,924.

Missile barrage damages home in central Israel. At least one person injured. MDA searching reported scenes. pic.twitter.com/CP3d1F0Rf8 — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) March 20, 2026

The Israeli military also announced it had begun striking targets belonging to what it described as the Iranian “terror regime” in the Nur area, east of Tehran.

צה״ל החל לתקוף מטרות של משטר הטרור האיראני במרחב נור - מזרחית לטהרן — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 20, 2026

Separately, Tasnim reported that a US-Israeli airstrike targeted the commercial port of Bandar Lengeh in southern Iran, where local authorities said at least 16 cargo vessels belonging to residents were destroyed by fire, causing “significant damage” to livelihoods in the area.