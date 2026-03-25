Iran sets terms for ending war, rejects US proposals

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran rejected US proposals to end the ongoing conflict and set out five conditions for any ceasefire, saying the decision to stop the war rests solely with its leadership.

A senior political and security official, quoted by Fars News Agency, said Washington had sent messages through diplomatic channels and regional intermediaries, but Tehran viewed the proposals as an attempt to escalate pressure rather than resolve the conflict.

The official said past negotiations in 2025 were followed by military strikes, reinforcing Iran’s distrust of US intentions. He added that the latest proposals “do not reflect realities on the ground” and ignore “US setbacks.”

Tehran, according to the official, rejected the most recent proposal delivered via a “friendly mediator” and signaled readiness to continue military operations.

Iran tied any ceasefire or return to talks to five conditions: an end to all attacks and targeted killings; binding guarantees against renewed conflict; financial compensation through an enforceable international mechanism; a comprehensive regional settlement covering all fronts, including allied factions; and formal recognition of Iran’s sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

“There will be no negotiations before these conditions are met,” the official said, adding, “We will end the war when we decide, not when Trump decides.”

The remarks follow failed talks in Geneva earlier this year, just before the latest escalation.