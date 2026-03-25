Pentagon boosts weapons production with $500M investment

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Department of War on Wednesday announced a framework agreement with Honeywell Aerospace to expand production of key components for its munitions stockpile, including navigation systems, actuators, and electronic warfare equipment.

Under the deal, Honeywell will invest $500 million over multiple years to increase and modernize its manufacturing capacity, following long-term demand commitments from the Pentagon aimed at strengthening the defense industrial base.

“Our strategy is to provide the long-term demand signals that unlock private investment, and this half-billion-dollar commitment from Honeywell Aerospace demonstrates we are succeeding,” said Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

The deal also involves coordination with major defense companies, including Lockheed Martin and RTX, through the department’s Munitions Acceleration Council to align supply chains and support increased output.