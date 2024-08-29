Iraqi group claims drone attack on US base in Syria

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi armed group has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a US military base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

Citing sources affiliated with the Iraqi group, the news outlet reported that the attack was carried out late on Thursday.

The US Department of Defense has issued a statement warning that it reserves the right to respond to any attacks on its forces in both Iraq and Syria. Pentagon officials have not yet provided further details about the incident or confirmed the attack.