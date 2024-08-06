US supplies heavy artillery to Kurdistan’s Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh Ismail announced that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has supplied the Peshmerga forces with a set of heavy artillery, with the approval of the Iraqi federal government.

This announcement was made during a ceremony where the US forces handed over 24 heavy artillery pieces to the Peshmerga forces, held at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in Erbil.

Minister Ismail described the day as "historic" for the Peshmerga forces, highlighting the ongoing support from the US government and its military. He emphasized that this significant step will enhance the military capabilities of the Peshmerga forces to a higher level.

Ismail expressed his gratitude to the United States and the Pentagon for providing the Peshmerga with these weapons. He also praised the role of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Minister of Defense, and the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army for their substantial facilitation in ensuring the delivery of these arms to the Peshmerga.

The Minister called on the Iraqi government to provide military, financial, and logistical support to the Peshmerga forces, on par with that given to the federal forces, recognizing them as an integral part of Iraq’s defense and security system.