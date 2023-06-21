Barzani and US Delegation discuss Peshmerga reforms

Shafaq News / Headed by Dana Stroul, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Affairs. The meeting, attended by General Matthew McFarlane, the Commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, witnessed the delegation leader conveying greetings from the US Secretary of Defense to the Prime Minister. She also reiterated her country's support for the Kurdistan Region, particularly the Peshmerga forces.

The main focus of the meeting encompassed discussions on the latest developments regarding the reform process within the framework of the Peshmerga Ministry. Moreover, the steps and measures taken to implement the memorandum of understanding signed between the Peshmerga Ministry and the US Department of Defense were examined.

In this regard, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense affirmed that the United States and the international coalition will continue to support the Peshmerga forces in combating the dangers posed by terrorism, particularly from the threat of ISIS, in order to prevent its resurgence and further expansion.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support provided by the United States to the Kurdistan Region. He also reiterated the Kurdistan Region's desire to enhance comprehensive relations with the United States.

The meeting also addressed the situation in the Kurdish areas outside the region and emphasized the necessity of ending the encroachment on the lands of Kurdish and Turkmen farmers within the boundaries of Kirkuk province.