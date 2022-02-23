Unifying the Peshmerga forces is a turning point in Kurdistan, US officials say

Shafaq News/ A military delegation considered unifying the Peshmerga forces as a "turning point" in Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that the Vice President of Kurdistan, Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, received the US Supreme Military Adviser Tek Dosich and the Deputy Director, Military Advisor Group (North) in Kurdistan, Todd Burroughs.

Both sides discussed the security and military situation in the region, the US military aid to the Peshmerga forces, the reform process and unifying the Peshmerga ranks, and other issues of common interests."

The Kurdish official appreciated the role of the Global Coalition in confronting ISIS, stressing the need for more coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army to protect and stabilize the region.

On the reform process and the Peshmerga's unification within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs framework, Sheikh Mustafa affirmed that work is underway to speed up this vital mechanism.

For its part, the foreign delegation reiterated the military support and cooperation with the Peshmerga forces. Furthermore, it confirmed that they look "with great interest to the reform process and the unification of the Peshmerga," considering it a "turning point in the development and empowerment of the Kurdistan Region."