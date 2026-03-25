Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 1,094 since early March

Shafaq News- Beirut

The total number of casualties from ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon has risen to 1,094 dead and 3,119 injured since March 2, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated on Wednesday.

Earlier, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved a new list of targets for strikes in Iran and Lebanon as part of an escalation in military operations. Zamir, recently approved plans to deepen limited ground operations and expand airstrikes against Hezbollah.