Israeli strikes push Lebanon death toll to over 1K

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 1,072 people and wounded 2,966 since March 2, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday, as Israel pushes ahead with plans for a Litani buffer zone.

In a statement, the ministry said 33 people were killed and 90 wounded in the past 24 hours alone, mostly women and children.

Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes across Tyre, Nabatieh, Marjeyoun, Al-Hermel, Saida, Mount Lebanon, and the Beqaa, hitting towns, roads, and residential areas. In Tayr Debba, two people were killed and five wounded, while a drone strike near Tyre killed one person. In Bchamoun, a strike killed three people, including a child, and wounded four others.

Shelling also hit Naqoura, Qawzah, and Aita Al-Shaab, with local media reporting the use of internationally-banned phosphorus munitions. Reports also said Israeli forces briefly entered Hilta in the Arqoub area, searched homes, detained a civilian, and later withdrew.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it carried out multiple operations during the day, including artillery attacks, rocket barrages, guided-missile strikes, loitering drone attacks, and ground clashes with Israeli forces along the southern border. The group targeted troop positions around Qawzah and the Blat site among others, and also fired rockets toward multiple Israeli cities and settlements, including Nahariya.