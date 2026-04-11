Israel kills nearly 100 Lebanese in 24 hours despite ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Around 97 people were killed and 133 wounded in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours, Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday, bringing the total since hostilities resumed on March 2 to 2,020 dead and 6,436 injured.

Lebanese media reported air raids across several southern towns, including areas in Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Nabatieh districts, alongside phosphorus shelling in al-Tayri and al-Mansouri. A strike on Tafahata in Saida district also killed 13 people.

Hezbollah responded with a series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and military sites, citing repeated ceasefire breaches. In separate statements, the group detailed operations against troop positions in al-Bayyada, infrastructure in Shomera and Branit, the Amiad base north of Lake Tiberias, as well as Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, Yir’on, and other border locations.

📹 اشتباكات عنيفة في محيط بنت جبيل بين "حزب الله" والجيش الإسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/TxNKUqikhK — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 11, 2026

The Israeli military indicated that paratrooper units, backed by the air force, conducted overnight raids on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon and engaged fighters in close combat. It confirmed two soldiers were moderately wounded and noted the seizure of weapons, including anti-tank missiles and explosive devices.

#عاجل 🔸قوات لواء المظليين وبالتعاون مع سلاح الجو قضت على مخربين في اشتباك جنوب لبنان🔸خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية داهمت قوات لواء المظليين بشكل متزامن عدة بنى تحتية إرهابية في جنوب لبنان.🔸في إطار النشاط، اشتبك المقاتلون مع عناصر من حزب الله داخل مبنى تمت مداهمته حيث وخلال… pic.twitter.com/miB7nnhbVk — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 11, 2026

The mutual attacks come despite a two-week US-Iran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, which Pakistani and Iranian officials state includes Lebanon, while US President Donald Trump described Israeli operations there as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah and outside the agreement.